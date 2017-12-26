Frank Ocean Has Some Strong Feelings About ‘Call Me By Your Name’

#Frank Ocean
12.26.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Call Me By Your Name is racking up the award nominations, and for good reason. The movie has been praised as a powerful coming-of-age story about a gay teenager, and there’s one scene in particular that’s being hailed as especially poignant: Elio Perlman (played by Timothée Chalamet) and his father (Michael Stuhlbarg) have a moment where Stuhlbarg’s character accepts his son’s homosexuality. This scene and the movie as a whole seem to have resonated with Frank Ocean, who took to his Tumblr page to offer his succinct take on the movie: “Michael Stuhlbarg is my new dad now and that’s that,” he wrote.

It’s not out of the ordinary for Ocean to share his thoughts about film, as he’s known as a bit of a cinephile: He previously compiled and shared a list of his 100 favorite movies, which had everything from Nosferatu to The Royal Tenenbaums.

Michael Stuhlbarg previously told Uproxx about the scene and working on the movie, “The scene at the end of the film with Elio was… That on top of getting to work on a script by James Ivory, to work with Luca, whose films I had seen and knew and thought was a very dynamic filmmaker, I was excited about every aspect of being part of it.”

Read our interview with Stuhlbarg here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frank Ocean
TAGSCall Me By Your Namefrank ocean

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 6 days ago 48 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP