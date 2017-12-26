Frank Ocean Has Some Strong Feelings About ‘Call Me By Your Name’

Getty Image

Call Me By Your Name is racking up the award nominations, and for good reason. The movie has been praised as a powerful coming-of-age story about a gay teenager, and there’s one scene in particular that’s being hailed as especially poignant: Elio Perlman (played by Timothée Chalamet) and his father (Michael Stuhlbarg) have a moment where Stuhlbarg’s character accepts his son’s homosexuality. This scene and the movie as a whole seem to have resonated with Frank Ocean, who took to his Tumblr page to offer his succinct take on the movie: “Michael Stuhlbarg is my new dad now and that’s that,” he wrote.

It’s not out of the ordinary for Ocean to share his thoughts about film, as he’s known as a bit of a cinephile: He previously compiled and shared a list of his 100 favorite movies, which had everything from Nosferatu to The Royal Tenenbaums.

Michael Stuhlbarg previously told Uproxx about the scene and working on the movie, “The scene at the end of the film with Elio was… That on top of getting to work on a script by James Ivory, to work with Luca, whose films I had seen and knew and thought was a very dynamic filmmaker, I was excited about every aspect of being part of it.”

