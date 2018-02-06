Timothée Chalamet talks to one of his inspirations, Frank Ocean, about film, music, and the art that influences them. https://t.co/qs2FWVHUxP pic.twitter.com/UUmO1YfNF2 — VMAN Magazine (@VMAN) February 6, 2018

Noted cinephile Frank Ocean had some strong feelings about the 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, and now, his expression of fandom has been rewarded, as he’s gotten the chance to talk with the film’s star, Timothée Chalamet.

Ocean interviewed Chalamet for an upcoming issue of V Man magazine, and Chalamet starts the conversation by trying his best not to freak out: “This is so exciting. It is an honor to speak to you, man. I’m such a huge fan. This is going to be a real test to keep my voice level and keep this as normal of a conversation as possible.” Later, Ocean had love for Chalamet as well, saying, “Congratulations for the work and its effect and how it’s made people feel; it’s tremendous.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the two talk about Los Angeles, New York, movies, and music, among other things. Ocean praised the movie’s Sufjan Stevens-featuring soundtrack, and said that he just might record a film score someday:

“[Frank Ocean]: That [Call Me By Your Name] soundtrack is super good. [Timothée Chalamet]: We listened to Sufjan Stevens [included on the soundtrack] with Luca [Guadagnino] and Armie [Hammer] right before we started shooting — that was an experience, to listen to that and, like, hold each other after. It’s awesome to hear you say that about the soundtrack. You’ve got to score a movie. FO: Yeah, one of these days.”

