Frankie Cosmos Offers The Peppy ‘Jesse’ From Their Upcoming Sub Pop Debut, ‘Vessel’

01.11.18 2 hours ago

Over the course of two LPs, 2014’s Zentropy and 2016’s Next Thing, Frankie Cosmos established itself as one of the rising indie outfits to emerge in recent years. The music wore its DIY roots on its sleeve, eschewing the polish of big studios in favor of a more personal feel, perfectly matching songwriter Greta Kline’s intimate, idiosyncratic lyrics. Last year, Kline announced that the project had been signed to Sub Pop, and immediately fans wondered if music’s charming personality would be muted by the move to a bigger label.

The good news is that on “Jesse,” our first taste of the Sub Pop debut Vessel, everything that there is to love about Frankie Cosmos is still present, if not recorded just a little better. The song begins with just Kline but soon erupts into an energetic, twee-pop anthem, with Kline’s calming vocals sitting neatly above a barrage of percussion.

Vessel will be released on March 30th, and features Frankie Cosmos recording as a four-piece, with the album demonstrating full-band songwriting and recording for its 18 tracks. It’s also notable that the new album will double the runtime length of her debut Zentropy, with the growth in the presentation juxtaposed by the continuation of Kline’s distinct songwriting style.

Check out Frankie Cosmos’ “Jesse” above and view her current tour dates below.

