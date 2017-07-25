Gonna miss you A post shared by Fred Durst (@freddurst) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:30am PDT

It’s been a rough few days for the family and friends who knew Chester Bennington best and understandably so. The Linkin Park singer’s untimely death came as a total shock to everyone in his inner circle and his millions of fans around the world. Tributes innumerable have poured in, honoring his talent, his character and his impact he made through the power of his music.

Recently, Variety caught up with one of Bennington’s most notable peers, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst who offered a touching portrait of the man behind the rock star. “He would go out of his way to make sure you knew he truly cares,” Durst said. “As real and transparent as our conversations would be, he was always the one projecting light on the shadows. In my last conversation with him, he was holding his two cute puppies and giving me the most selfless and motivational compliments in regards to Limp Bizkit and myself and thanking me for paving the path for bands like Linkin Park.”

Durst said he returned the compliment, thanking Bennington for paving the way and advancing their particular style of music. “I told him if it weren’t for him and his voice and his words, this genre would never have reached the masses and affected so many lives. I thanked him for being so courageous and humble and for always being such a gentleman. We laughed and hugged and told jokes as if there would always be a tomorrow for us to meet again.”

Sadly, that tomorrow never came. “I want to hug him now and let him know that we all experience our own pain and deal with it our own ways. I know his torture is unique to him, but I would always be here to listen and help in any way I can. But I won’t get that hug and that moment now, which makes me so sad.”

You can read Durst’s entire comments over at Variety.