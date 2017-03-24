Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Future Islands are returning with more songs to get your embarrassing and hypnotic groove on to. The visuals for their new single “Cave” — much like the band’s music itself — is simple and effective. The sign language interpreter for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signs along to the track in the stark black-and-white clip, proving that the bands driving synth sounds and Samuel Herring’s angry shout of “I don’t believe you anymore!” are compelling in any language. Check it out up top.

“Cave” is the second single from the Baltimore act’s upcoming album The Far Field. The album — the first since they broke out with 2014’s Singles — will drop on April 7 via 4AD. The album was recorded at Los Angeles’ famed Sunset Sound studio and produced by John Congleton (notable most recently for producing Cloud Nothings‘ Here and Nowhere Else). Debbie Harry of Blondie (natch) makes an appearance on the song “Shadows,” if you aren’t geeked enough already.





Check out the equally propulsive and expansive first single “Ran” above and give the tracklisting a glance below.

1. “Aladdin”

2. “Time on Her Side”

3. “Ran”

4. “Beauty of the Road”

5. “Cave”

6. “Through the Roses”

7. “North Star”

8. “Ancient Water”

9. “Candles”

10. “Day Glow Fire”

11. “Shadows”

12. “Black Rose”