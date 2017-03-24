Uncharted Jasmine Performance

Future Island’s Hypnotic New Track ‘Cave’ Is Even More Compelling In ASL

Contributing Writer
03.24.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

Future Islands are returning with more songs to get your embarrassing and hypnotic groove on to. The visuals for their new single “Cave” — much like the band’s music itself — is simple and effective. The sign language interpreter for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio signs along to the track in the stark black-and-white clip, proving that the bands driving synth sounds and Samuel Herring’s angry shout of “I don’t believe you anymore!” are compelling in any language. Check it out up top.

“Cave” is the second single from the Baltimore act’s upcoming album The Far Field. The album — the first since they broke out with 2014’s Singles — will drop on April 7 via 4AD. The album was recorded at Los Angeles’ famed Sunset Sound studio and produced by John Congleton (notable most recently for producing Cloud NothingsHere and Nowhere Else). Debbie Harry of Blondie (natch) makes an appearance on the song “Shadows,” if you aren’t geeked enough already.


Check out the equally propulsive and expansive first single “Ran” above and give the tracklisting a glance below.

1. “Aladdin”
2. “Time on Her Side”
3. “Ran”
4. “Beauty of the Road”
5. “Cave”
6. “Through the Roses”
7. “North Star”
8. “Ancient Water”
9. “Candles”
10. “Day Glow Fire”
11. “Shadows”
12. “Black Rose”

Around The Web

TAGScavefuture islands
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP