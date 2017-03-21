It’s hard to stand out in the crowded field of music festivals. But, if you wanted to get by on lineup alone, you’d probably craft a lineup like the one just revealed by FYF Fest today.

The fest — which goes down at Los Angeles’s Exposition Park from July 21 through July 23 — will feature Missy Elliott’s only live show of 2017 as well as shows from Bjork, Frank Ocean and Nine Inch Nails.

And that’s just the headliners. Down in the smaller fonts, FYF Fest is stacked with talent that would have inhabited the top line at other festival. A Tribe Called Quest, Solange, Run The Jewels, Thundercat and Anderson Paak show up in the first few lines. Further down there’s appearances from Perfume Genius, Album of the Year contender Mitski, Oakland upstart Kamaiyah and reunited emo titans Cap’n Jazz.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on March 24 at noon. You can snag them here. Trust us, you’re going to want to go as FYF is quite possibly the perfect end-of-summer music festival (and this lineup doesn’t hurt). For more on some of the festival’s bigger names check out our interview with Run The Jewels and read Steven Hyden on Frank Ocean’s incomplete masterpiece .