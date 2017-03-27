Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Game of Thrones Concert Experience has been touring the country since February, with composer Ramin Djawadi and his 80-piece (!) orchestra and choir playing all your favorite hits from the HBO series, including “Light Of The Seven” (that’s the one where everything goes boom), “The Bear And The Maiden Fair” (that’s the one where the bear tries to eat the maiden fair), and the opening theme song (that’s the one where you get shivers of anticipation for season seven). But the set highlight is, for sure, “The Rains Of Castamere,” the song that signals House Frey and House Bolton’s men to slaughter the Tullys and Starks, including the King of the North, during the Red Wedding.

Exactly what you want to hear in a dark room with thousands of people.

Anyway, during a recent date at the Forum in Inglewood, California, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian came out to sing “The Rains Of Castamere.” His cover sounds different than the National’s — both are excellent, but Tankian’s menacing version soars instead of broods. It probably helps that he had clips from the show, including Tywin Lannister entering the Great Hall on his horse like a boss, playing behind him, and that he was bathed in Lannister red.

Now I’m angry and sad all over again.

(Via Noisey)