Australian Indie Rock Chart Toppers Gang Of Youths Announce A North American Tour

12.11.17 1 min ago

Maclay Heriot

It’s very possible that you have never heard Gang Of Youths, and even have no idea who they are. If you’re an Australian, though, that’s probably not the case: Their debut album, The Positions, peaked at No. 5 on the country’s charts in 2015, while this year’s Go Farther In Lightness emerged at the very top. They’re an important band in their homeland, and now they’re working on expanding their profile to a more international level with a just-announced North American tour.

They’ll start their trek at South By Southwest, and from there, they’ll tour the rest of the continent for the remainder of March before returning for the latter half of May. Among those dates are shows in Europe and Australia as well.

Find the group’s upcoming tour dates below, and revisit our interview with the band’s Dave Le’aupepe here.

12/16/2017 — Melbourne, AU @ Making Gravy with Paul Kelly
2/09/2018 — Tasmania, AU @ Party in the Paddock
2/16/2018 — Kariong, AU @ Mountain Sounds Festival
2/17/2018 — Adelaide, AU @ Bird In Hand
2/24/2018 — Sydney, AU @ Sydney City Limits
3/14-17/2018 — Austin, TX @ SXSW
3/19/2018 — Nashville, TN @ The Basement
3/20/2018 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
3/23/2018 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
3/24/2018 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
3/25/2018 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
3/28/2018 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
3/29/2018 — Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch
3/30/2018 — Chicago, IL @ Subterranean
3/31/2018 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
5/8/2018 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
5/9/2018 — Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3
5/10/2018 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla
5/12/2018 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
5/13/2018 — Brighton, UK @ The Haunt
5/21/2018 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan Lounge
5/22/2018 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
5/24/2018 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
5/26/2018 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
5/29/2018 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
5/30/2018 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

