Garth Brooks Will Reportedly Headline Stagecoach 2018, His First Music Festival Appearance

Managing Editor, Music
08.31.17 2 Comments

Getty Image

It seemed hard to believe that Stagecoach could outdo themselves after they snapped up Shania Twain herself to headline this past year, but even though the fest was only a few short months ago, they’ve already locked in another key act for next year.

According to Billboard, the 2018 headliner for the event will be none other than country icon Garth Brooks, who recently returned to the spotlight after releasing his 2014 comeback album Man Against Machine and 2016’s Gunslinger.

Over the last three years, Brooks has been on a nationwide tour around the country, and his set at Stagecoach will be something of a culmination of those concerts. This is the first time Brooks has ever played a festival. Next year’s dates for the event are April 27-29, and the festival usually officially announces their lineup in September, so Billboard‘s sources are probably leaking word early to help raise excitement about the booking. According to the industry magazine, both AEG-owned Goldenvoice and Brooks’ representative decline to comment, but that is in no way a denial.

Keep your eyes peel for the official announcement and what other artists might be performing alongside Garth if he is actually headlining. Perhaps his wife Trisha Yearwood will come along? After all, the two did a Christmas duets album together just last year.

TAGSGARTH BROOKSStagecoach

