British industrial pop artist and producer Gazelle Twin (Elizabeth Bernholz) has shared a new album today called Kingdom Come. You can hear the record above. It’s comprised of studio recordings from the live performances of the same name that she’s produced and is touring across Europe throughout various installations.

On Facebook the surprise album drop was made with the following announcement: “In 2018, a new album will bring you new sounds, new colours, new fears, and ye olde stories… But for now? Here’s something to stoke the fire.”

The Kingdom Come live show is performed by Jez Bernholz, Natalie Sharp and Stuart Warwick, with films by Chris Turner and Tash Tung.

The performances were first commissioned by the Manchester-based FutureEverything festival in 2016. The program states that the show takes “its title from J. G Ballard’s final novel, Kingdom Come will play with notions of feralness, displacement and the uncanny in the contemporary British, urban landscape.”

The show unfolds as the performers, situated on two treadmills, are cast against projections that show the dark underbelly of consumerism, with Gazelle Twin’s merciless sounds providing the soundtrack.

Kingdom Come is currently being performed at the Saint Ghetto Festival in Bern, Switzerland. Gazelle Twin’s last record was Out Of Body, which came out in 2016.