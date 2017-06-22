Gene Simmons Has Abandoned His Attempt To Trademark The Devil Horns Hand Gesture

06.22.17 31 mins ago

Getty Image

Last week, Gene Simmons thought for some reason that trying to trademark the devil horns “rock and roll” hand gesture was a good idea. That’s right, the Kiss leader filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, but now it looks like reason has prevailed: Simmons appears to be done trying to own the devil horns, since the Patent and Trademark Office website now says that as of June 20, the application has been “abandoned because the applicant filed an express abandonment.” Simmons has yet to comment on the matter, but the paperwork seems to say it all.

Metal legend Ronnie James Dio is believed to be the actual inventor, or at least popularizer, of the gesture, so his widow will surely be pleased by this development, since she previously said:

“To try to make money off of something like this is disgusting. It belongs to everyone; it doesn’t belong to anyone. […] It’s a public domain; it shouldn’t be trademarked.”

It turns out the gesture might even pre-date Dio’s use of it, though: As NME notes, a version of the gesture is seen flashed by John Lennon on a version of The Beatles’ “Yellow Submarine/Eleanor Rigby” single. Whatever the case, you can rest easy knowing you can navigate the world and bend your fingers however you want without having to look for Gene Simmons over your shoulder.

Around The Web

TAGSgene simmonsKISS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 6 days ago 16 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 7 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 7 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP