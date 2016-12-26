The Music World And More React To The Passing Of George Michael At 53

12.25.16 6 hours ago

Christmas Day brought the shocking death of another major name in 2016 as George Michael passed away at the age of 53. The details behind his passing are still coming out, but his publicist said that the pop icon passed away peacefully in his home. Given the timing and the history involved with Michael, many were quick to share their thoughts and wishes over his career. Many from the music world and other celebrities shared their shock online, while fans also chipped in to show what the artist meant to them.

The music world did hesitate to call George Michael a talent, pointing to his voice and abilities as a singer but also to his presence on the stage. This includes his years with Wham, his iconic solo career, and his numerous musical partnerships over the years. Names like Brian Wilson, Bryan Adams, and Duran Duran all spoke highly of the late pop star:

