George Michael, former Wham member and pop star, has passed away at the age of 53. The singer’s publicist reported that he passed away peacefully at his home according to BBC News:
Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 GMT.
Police say there were no suspicious circumstances.
I guess you can say he’s seen his Last Christmas
You SOB! Beat me by 9 mins! Merry Christmas. The
2016 going out with a Wham, not a whimper.
Solid.
The thing I will miss the least about 2016 is the ‘DAMN YOU 2016’ mantra, as if tens of thousands of meatbags will suddenly stop dying every day next year.