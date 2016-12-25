George Michael, Pop Star And Ex Member Of Wham, Is Dead At 53

12.25.16

Getty Image

George Michael, former Wham member and pop star, has passed away at the age of 53. The singer’s publicist reported that he passed away peacefully at his home according to BBC News:

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 GMT.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances.

