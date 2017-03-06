Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Girlpool emerged in early 2015 as force to be reckoned with. Their interlocking, intense harmonies and simple guitar melodies were singular, and immediately set the duo apart as an act to watch. Since then, Harmony Tividad and Cleo Tucker have released Girlpool’s debut album Before The World Was Big, put out several tracks and EPs as solo artists, and are now returning to the band with a brand new sophomore record. Powerplant will come out on Anti Records — another new step for Tividad and Tucker — on May 12.

To kick off that record, today they’ve shared the video for “123,” which is just as emotionally intimate as their past work. All the tracks on Powerplant have been fleshed out by the addition of a third member, drummer Miles Wintner, and that percussive element helps refine their tender sound, and make it even more fierce.

In the Nicholas Rattigan-directed clip, Tucker gushes green goo when thinking of or near her crush, the physical manifestation of her emotions is uncontrollable, and slightly horrifying. As someone who decided to make a declaration of unrequited love this weekend, the video is really hitting home for me right now. However, things turn out a bit more romantically for Tucker in the clip. Instead of being disgusted by her oozing goo, her crush is happy to get covered in it. Watch it above and check out the artwork, tracklist, and tour dates for Girlpool below.