Goldfrapp Returns With The Cinematic Dark-Pop Stunner ‘Anymore’

It’s been a long four years since Goldfrapp’s last album, 2013’s Tales Of Us, but the British electronic duo are back in full force for 2017. Kicking off the news with a single called “Anymore,” Allison Goldfrapp and Will Gregory’s latest is called Silver Eye, and will be out at the end of March via Mute Records. It was produced by both John Congleton and Haxan Cloak, which means it will probably hew closer to their dance-y 2005 release Supernature than some of their other more recent pop and glam rock-oriented albums.

Of course, a larger audience was introduced to the classic Goldfrapp sound when Kanye West sampled one of their early tracks, “Human,” off the duo’s classic debut album Felt Mountain for his restless, explicit Pablo track “Freestyle 4.” Now that they’re working with The Haxan Cloak, who recently collaborated with Björk on one of her most personal albums to date, perhaps things will veer even farther into experimental territory. Or, given Congleton’s involvement, maybe things will steer toward the cinematic/soundscape territory.

Allison touched on the band’s spontaneous vision for this album in a press release:

“We’ve never liked repeating ourselves. Often we react to things we’ve just done. We like the spontaneity of not knowing. It’s only through the process that we start to figure out what it is. The fans who have stuck with us are the ones who embrace that idea and are excited by the thought that they don’t know quite what to expect next.”

According to the tracklist, “Anymore” is the first track on the album, which explains why it feels like a precursor to something even stormier. Listen above and check out the full tracklist and artwork below.

Silver Eye tracklist

1. “Anymore”

2. “Systemagic”

3. “Tigerman”

4. “Become The One”

5. “Faux Suede Drifter”

6. “Zodiac Black”

7. “Beast That Never Was”

8. “Everything Is Never Enough”

9. “Moon In Your Mouth”

10. “Ocean”

Silver Eye is out 3/31 via Mute Records. Pre-order it here.