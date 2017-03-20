Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

While anticipation is still building for their first new album in several years, and previews like the politically-charged video “Hallelujah Money” and a recently-revealed collection of new track titles are furthering that excitement, there’s one piece of the Gorillaz history that will get fans just as excited as any new material: Demon Days.

The group’s seminal second album is getting its first ever reissue on vinyl by the burgeoning indie tastemaker purveyors Vinyl Me, Please, and it will be the site’s album of the month for April 2017. Check out the unboxing video above to get a full sense of what the reissue includes: an exclusive double LP set on translucent, red vinyl, a gatefold jacket, an exclusive Gorillaz character sticker pack, and a 12×12 art print by Ariel Roman. In order to purchase the vinyl, you must sign up to become a VMP member by 4/15. The album was also half speed remastered by Alchemy (UK).

Cameron Schaefer, the head of music at Vinyl Me, Please, shared how excited the site is to partner with the band: