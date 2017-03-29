VEVO/GORILLAZ

Gorillaz have been coming at us hard and fast. In January, they dropped their politically-charged new video “Hallelujah Money.” Then they announced that their new album, Humanz, will be released on April 28. And then, faster than ever, the star-studded tracklist came out, with a ton of songs as well. The Gorillaz even revealed that they’re throwing a festival this summer. And now, they’re throwing out even more news: Nearly every collaborator from their Humanz album will be at this Demon Dayz Festival. That’s a lot of musical guests.

Overwhelmed? Don’t be. You just gotta get to the Demon Dayz Festival on June 10 in Margate, U.K. Frontman Damon Albarn dished on the lineup during their recent comeback gig in London: “We’ve got pretty much everyone who’s on the record here,” he said. “A few people couldn’t make it because they had other stuff that was booked in beforehand. But they’ll be all here when we play [Demon Dayz].”

According to that quote, that means that Noel Gallagher and Graham Coxon, who were at the London show, will definitely be featured at Demon Dayz. And if Albarn is telling the truth about getting the gang back together for the fest, it means that album collaborators Mavis Staples, Carly Simon, Grace Jones, De La Soul, Savages’ Jehnny Beth, Pusha T, Danny Brown, Vince Staples, Kelela, and D.R.A.M might be there as well.

I’d recommend some airlines to book to get to Margate, but I’m too busy listening to “Saturnz Barz.”