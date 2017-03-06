Instagram

Gorillaz are good at making things up from scratch. After all, their whole shtick is an entirely fabricated band that only really exists in an animated space. So when it comes time for them to tour behind their rapidly approaching new album, it makes a certain sort of sense for them to just create their own festival.

Gorillaz first performance in five years will come at the Demon Dayz Festival, a brand new Gorillaz-curated fest inside the Dreamland amusement park in Margate, England. The long-running seaside amusement park will provide a perfect backdrop for the band’s carnival of odd sounds and textures. The rest of the lineup has yet to be announced, but we can’t wait to see who they choose to back them up. Check out the fest poster below:

The festival goes down on June 10. Tickets go on sale here on March 10, though fans who can’t make it to Margate can stream the whole thing at Redbull.TV.

For more on the Gorillaz, check out their first new song in years “Hallelujah Money” — which appropriately premiered here before the inauguration of President Donald Trump. And check out our deep dive into the band and how it ensured that frontman Damon Albarn would have a legacy beyond his massive Britpop success.