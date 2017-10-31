Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gorillaz announced a huge Humanz box set a few months back, and it features a ton of extras, including 14 previously unreleased tracks. Now that the set’s November 3rd release date is getting closer and closer, the band has shared one of those new songs, a rap club banger featuring Little Simz called “Garage Palace,” which premiered today on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show. The band also shared a retro video game-styled visualizer video to accompany the song.

Speaking to Lowe about working with Simz, Damon Album said he was blown away by the rapper, saying, “I just was really struck by her kind of individualism. She’s just not part of a scene, and I think that’s great for her.” Albarn also said he hopes to release a new Gorillaz song called “Hollywood” out by the end of the year, and while he didn’t want to say what guest would appear on the song, he did say “it could be interesting.”

Perhaps “Hollywood” will appear on a new surprise Gorillaz album, since Albarn previously said he’s interested in putting out an album without any advance warning: “I really like the idea of making new music and playing it live almost simultaneously. It will be a more complete record than The Fall, but hopefully have that spontaneity.”

Listen to “Garage Palace” and Albarn’s conversation with Lowe above.