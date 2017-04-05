Kanye West Lyrics That Sum Up The Stages Of His Career

The impressive rollout of Gorillaz new album Humanz continues. After they launched back into the conversation with the Inauguration Eve jam “Hallelujah Money” — premiered right here on Uproxx — everyone’s favorite semi-digital missing links have been sharing a steady stream of art, planned shows and music. We’ve already heard “Ascension” and “Andromeda”, among others, but the band isn’t done sneak-peeking new sounds. Tomorrow on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show, the group will share “Let Me Out,” a collaboration with Pusha T and Mavis Staples.

The band announced the debut via their Twitter. Zane Lowe’s program goes live at 12 PM EST on April 6. Let’s all hope and pray they convinced Mavis to use that raspy, throat yowl she employs to such great effect to drop a well-timed “eghck!”

To say fans are excited about the new album is a bit of an understatement. The group’s virtual reality video for “Saturnz Barz” broke Youtube viewing records for a VR clip and any bit of new news about the long-dormant group — especially news of live performances (with and without the entirety of their Humanz co-conspirators — is met with adulation and joy.

Humanz is due out on April 28 via Parlophone. Here’s hoping you can get yourself to one of the Gorillaz’ immersive listening lounges.

