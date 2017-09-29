Gorillaz Are Hyping Up Their LA Show With A Two-Day Pop-Up Store

Courtesy of the artist

With Gorillaz set to descent upon the Forum in Los Angeles for one of the final shows of their sold-out tour in support of their excellent comeback album Humanz, the group’s co-creator Jamie Hewlett has announced that his clothing line G Foot will be setting up a pop up store featuring exclusive clothing and accessories unavailable anywhere else.

The store will be open in the two days leading up to the performance at the Forum, from 5pm to 10pm on Wednesday, October 3rd and Thursday, October 4th at LA’s Freak City. Included in the unique merchandise is the limited edition Gorillaz “Hollywood” shirt, which was created exclusively for the occasion and will only be available as long as supplies last. Check it out below.

G-Foot

Check out the G-Foot store, which features some unique Gorillaz merch, here. There are still a few dates remaining on the Humanz tour, including both weekends of Austin City Limits.

With the tour coming to an end, new music from Gorillaz could come any second, with Damon Albarn stating in a recent interview that he believes the tour cycle is the perfect time to release music, because it allows him to perform the new songs live almost immediately. Needless to say, keep your eyes open.