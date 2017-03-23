Why It Matters That The Coral Is Bleaching

Four New Gorillaz Tracks Are Coming Later Today

03.23.17 9 mins ago

A few months removed from our exclusive premiere of the surprise political single “Hallelujah Money,” the first song in six years from Damon Albarn’s Gorillaz, and the announcement of the virtual band’s first-ever Demon Dayz festival, Gorillaz are gearing up to officially announce their return later today on BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam, with what appears to be the release of four(!!) brand new songs.

Though they are not yet available to stream, according to Pitchfork, listings of four new Gorillaz tracks — the titles and features of which were leaked only a few days ago along with what appears to be the rest of the album’s tracklist — appeared on Tidal earlier today. The tracks are called, “Ascension,” “We Got the Power,” “Saturnz Barnz,” and “Andromeda,” and feature Vince Staples, Jehnny Beth of Saveges, Popcaan, and D.R.A.M., respectively.

The Tidal listing has since been removed, but all evidence seems to be pointing toward the realization that we will may be getting four new Gorillaz tracks during Albarn’s interview with BBC Radio 1’s MistaJam, which is set to air in only a few hours at 3PM Eastern, where he is expected to go into a little more detail about the first proper effort from the Gorillaz since 2010’s Plastic Beach.

