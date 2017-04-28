Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gorillaz marked the release of their long-awaited fourth album with a performance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday night. Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett brought on Pusha T to perform their single “Let Me Out,” which also features Mavis Staples. While the iconic R&B singer wasn’t able to join them on Colbert, she did appear via projection. Not like on a screen behind them. Her likeness was projected in front of the whole damn performance. It was very cool.

Humanz marks the first Gorillaz album since 2010’s Plastic Beach. It was created with the recently turbulent world of politics in mind. The band is also hitting the road in July to support the album in their first tour in seven years. It includes festival dates at Meadows in New York City and Outside Lands in San Francisco. And they’re even throwing their own Demon Dayz festival in Chicago.

Watch the “Let Me Out” performance above. And if you want to continue a day of all things Gorillaz, make sure you check out their Reddit AMA, where 2D, Murdoc, Noodle, and Russel all answered questions. You can also look out for a forthcoming TV show, which Hewlett said will consist of 10 episodes to come on an undisclosed date.