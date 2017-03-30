Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just last week, virtual band Gorillaz made waves and announced their first album in six years called Humanz, and released four new songs off the upcoming record.

New music from the band, created by Blur’s Damon Albarn, has been highly anticipated since the “Hallelujah Money” video they dropped on the night before Trump’s inauguration. So anticipated that the video for one of the four new Humanz tracks, “Saturnz Barz” featuring Popcaan, set a record on YouTube’s VR channel.

In receiving more than three million views the first 48 hours, the video has solidified itself as the biggest debut in YouTube’s Virtual Reality channel history, according to Billboard. To date, the “Saturnz Barz (Spirit House)” 360 video already exceeds well over five million views.

In the video, the members of Gorillaz enter a haunted house, or as they call it a “spirit house.” Above, you can travel in the virtual reality world, through the “spirit house” and even into outer space with 2D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russell Hobbs. Watch the standard video for “Saturnz Barz” below.

Humanz features appearances from D.R.A.M., Vince Staples, Danny Brown, Pusha T and many more. Humanz is out April 28 via Parlophone. Don’t miss Gorillaz in Quebec on July 15, their first show in North America in seven years. Additionally, they have announced their own festival called Demon Dayz that will be held in Margate, England.