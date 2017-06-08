Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Gorillaz just released Humanz barely over a month ago, but it doesn’t look like the Damon Albarn-led group is taking a break from putting out new music just yet. Even though the album has 20 tracks (26 if you have the deluxe edition), Albarn previously said he still has another 40 to 45 songs that didn’t make the record. “I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he told Zane Lowe. “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”

Albarn stayed true to his word today and shared a music video for a previously unreleased song called “Sleeping Powder.” Billed in the video description as “a song by 2D,” the three-minute track begins with a harpsichord and acoustic guitar intro before breaking out into the synthy and punchy remainder of the song. It sounds more like it came from the Plastic Beach or The Fall era than from the band’s most recent album, which might be great news depending on how you felt about Humanz.

It’s songs like this that inspire hope for a D-Sides-like companion compilation to Humanz, because while this didn’t make the final cut (or just wasn’t finished in time), it’s a lot of fun. The video is also a blessing for Gorillaz die-hards who have waited for so long to see 2D really cut loose and dance it up.

Watch the video for “Sleeping Powder” above.