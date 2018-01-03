Governors Ball

With the announcement of Coachella last night, 2018 festival lineup season is well underway. This morning, our second major American festival in as many days has announced its lineup, and it is quite impressive. Just a year after Governors Ball offered an exclusive Childish Gambino appearance along with artists like Tool, Chance The Rapper, and Lorde, they’ve once again put together a stellar lineup.

Topping the bill will be two of Detroit’s all-time greats, Eminem and Jack White. White should be supporting his upcoming album, while for Em it is his second headlining slot to be revealed in as many days. Joining them will be acts like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Halsey, and Khalid. It’s important to note that Eminem is the only of these top-tier artists that is overlapping with Coachella.

Also of interest is a reunion performance from New Jersey punks The Gaslight Anthem (performing their great second album, The ’59 Sound), the first announced Chvrches set for what should be their next album, N.E.R.D.’s first proper scheduled performance for their recent album, and the worldwide debut of a new project called Silk City from Diplo and Mark Ronson.

Governors Ball, celebrating its 8th year, will take place from June 1-3rd at New York’s Randall’s Island. Tickets are on sale now at a special announce day rate, going up at midnight tonight.