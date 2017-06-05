Childish Gambino Comes To Life And Lorde Rules At Governors Ball 2017

Getty Image

New York’s Governors Ball returned to Randall’s Island Park this past weekend for its sixth consecutive year, bringing with it one of the festival’s most comprehensive and diverse lineups to date. Despite a forecast of rain in the days leading up to the opening of the festival’s gates, fans flocked from all over New York City and beyond to catch some of the biggest names in music today. Throughout the nearly completely sold-out weekend, dozens of acts performed across four stages, with upwards of 100,000 attendants each day, many of whom were under the age of 21. Here’s a breakdown of the best sets we saw at Governors Ball 2017.