Amy Narodovich

Grace Weber doesn’t remember the first time she started singing. As far as she’s concerned, she’s been singing her whole life. “I feel like it was before I started talking,” she tells me over the phone from the back of a cab on the way to the airport. As a twelve-year-old in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Weber joined a gospel choir, and quickly found her place in the ranks, feeling for the first time like she found a musical home. From there, her musical education continued in an organic way. She took a shot in the dark with an application and ultimate acceptance to appear on Showtime At The Apollo, and was admitted to NYU to study music.

It was after her move to New York that Weber started exploring songwriting for the first time. “I was always musical and a singer, but when I got to college is the first time that I started writing songs and figuring out how to do that,” she recalls. Everything changed for Weber in August 2015 when she was asked to sing on a track and walked into a studio, unknowingly tracking some vocals with members of Chance The Rapper’s band the Social Experiment. They played her the rough cut of a track, and she was immediately filled with a sense of excitement that had been lost since she was about thirteen and singing in the gospel choir.

“I had this feeling of ‘I have to sing right now and express myself because I’m so inspired,’” she remembers excitedly. It was a very awesome moment of validation. I felt these guys could be amazing collaborators and we could make some music together. It was such an organic experience. It was sort of the beginning of my journey. I’ve always known who I was as a singer, but it was the beginning of my journey as a songwriter and an artist.”

Together with the Social Experiment trio of Nate Fox, Nico Segal, and Peter Cottontale, Weber got to work on what would become her debut solo album, earning a Grammy in the process for her appearance on Chance The Rapper’s “All We Got.” Over almost a year, they put together about fifty ideas and beats.