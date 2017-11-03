Chance The Rapper Collaborator Grace Weber Shared Her Shining Debut Solo Single ‘More Than Friends’

11.03.17

Although you might not know Grace Weber, you might know some of her friends: Over the last year and a half, the Milwaukee R&B artist has collaborated with the likes of Chance the Rapper, Francis & the Lights, Boogie and Towkio, and the Social Experiment’s Nate Fox, Nico Segal and Peter Cottontale. She even co-wrote and performed on Chance’s “All We Got” from 2016’s Coloring Book, which earned her Grammy recognition earlier this year.

Finally, Weber has put the finishing touches on her debut single, the first taste of her forthcoming solo album. The details of the album are still scant, but “More Than Friends” is certainly a promising look at what’s to come, featuring compositions and production from Weber alongside the Social Experiment’s Nico Segal and Nate Fox. It’s a simple track instrumentally, featuring Segal’s now-signature horn accents that perfectly compliment Weber’s vocal range and showcases the intricacies of the songwriting.

“‘More Than Friends’ is one of the first songs we wrote for the album,” Weber said in a statement. “We added the pitched up vocal when I brought the song back to the guys [Social Experiment] in LA because we felt like there was still something we needed to express in the song… For me the ‘lead’ vocal represents my composed self and the high pitched vocal represents what’s going on inside my head, my ‘id.’ We liked showing the tension between our external and internal voices that can happen when having a hard conversation.” Check out “More Than Friends” below.

