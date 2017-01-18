Getty Image

Music’s Biggest Night is a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, and a little bit Legend-ary. The first round of 2017 Grammy performers was announced earlier today; unsurprisingly, all of the acts have a history with the award show. The pack is led by 10-time winner John Legend, who will probably save his jazz-fusion showcase for the Academy Awards two weeks later, and Metallica, the long-running heavy metal band that’s won eight Grammys and is up for Best Rock Song for “Hardwired” this year. Also on the bill: country stars Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban, who have won a collective 11 times. They’re both nominated for even more hardware: Best Country Solo Performance (“Church Bells”) for Carrie, and Best Country Album (Ripcord) and Best Country Solo Performance (“Blue Ain’t Your Color”) for Keith.

If those names aren’t doing anything for you, either you’re on Team Kelly Clarkson or waiting to hear who else will join the bill. Last year’s ceremony was headlined by pop- and rap-leaning A-listers like Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Adele, and the unholy trio of Justin Bieber, Diplo, and Skrillex, so it’s likely the Grammys will have announcements for Rihanna, Chance the Rapper, and Beyoncé, all of whom are nominated in multiple categories, shortly.