All The Best And Worst Grammys 2017 Red Carpet Looks

Getty Image

There were a lot of upsets at the Grammys last night, including Beyonce getting shut out by Adele in all three major categories — Song, Record and Album of The Year. Even Adele was unhappy about this fact. But music isn’t the only thing this night encompasses.

Of course, the red carpet looks are always one of the highlights of any award show, and parsing back through the best and the worst outfits of the night is one of the time honored traditions when it comes to consuming award shows #content. So, here are the best red and the worst of carpet outfits. Some were too boring — or too bad — to be included at all. Here is the cream of the crop on both sides of the spectrum

Charli XCX getting the first shout out because of this classic red carpet look



Getty Image

ScHoolboy Q and his daughter Joy Hanley rock matching pink outfits



Getty Image

THAT is how you support your daughter and teach her that she matters. Hats off to Q for this one. She will remember this forever.

SLAY-ty Perry



Getty Image

If you described this outfit to me I would tell you by all rights it should look terrible. Yet… it looks good? It looks good. All hail Katy Perry, we want your comeback album, girl. Scratch that — we need it.