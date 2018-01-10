Getty Image

The 2018 Grammys are right around the corner, airing live on January 28th beginning at 7:30 ET on CBS. The list of musical performers at the ceremony was already pretty exciting — with Childish Gambino, Lady Gaga, Pink, Little Big Town, Patti LuPone, and Ben Platt all on board — but now there’s even more to get amped up about.

The Recording Academy just announced a bunch of new artists who will take the stage that night, and it’s an impressive list: SZA, Kesha, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, and Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Also, Alessia Cara, Khalid and Logic will perform together, alongside “a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline,” for a performance that will presumably be similar the the trio’s rendition of “1-800-273-8255” at the VMAs back in August.

This is SZA’s first Grammys performance, and it comes at a pretty great moment in her career, considering she has five nominations this time around: Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance for “The Weekend,” Best R&B Song for “Supermodel,” Best Urban Contemporary Album for Ctrl, and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Love Galore.” This will also be the first Grammys performance for Cardi B and Kesha, both of whom had huge years and earned two Grammy nominations apiece.