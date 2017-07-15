Rock Isn't Dead, You're Just Not Paying Attention

Billie Joe Armstrong And Tim Armstrong Come Together To Form The Aptly-Titled Supergroup The Armstrongs

#Green Day #Rancid
Contributing Writer
07.14.17

Getty Image

Some things almost make too much sense, like punk legends with the same surname coming together to form a supergroup, and that’s exactly what happened when Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong and Rancid’s Tim Armstrong came together to form the Armstrongs. Along with Billie Joe’s son Joey Armstrong and Tim’s nephew Rey Armstrong, the foursome has formed and released a new song for their fans to feast on.

To debut, the group dropped a punk track for the Green Day-produced documentary Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk titled “If There Ever Was A Time. According to Rolling Stone, the documentary “focuses on Berkeley, California’s legendary all-ages, non-profit punk venue 924 Gilman, where acts like Green Day and Tim Armstrong’s Operation Ivy and Rancid got their start.”

The new song will receive a limited pressing of just 1,000 copies on flexi-disc, with all proceeds from the single going to 924 Gilman. The song is also available on all streaming services and Youtube. As for the film that inspired the formation of the supergroup, screenings of Turn It Around will begin in Montreal on July 25th before additional screenings in various cities around the country like New York, Dallas, Los Angeles and of course Berkley beginning shortly thereafter and continuing on into September.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Green Day#Rancid
TAGSArmstrongsBILLIE JOE ARMSTRONGGREEN DAYrancidtim armstrong

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 8 hours ago
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP