Getty Image

Green Day got their start playing a small DIY venue and getting sweaty dudes to mosh at their shows. And while they’re the most punk rock band in the business, they can still get down with classic rock ‘n roll. On Sunday, Green Day paid tribute to the late Chuck Berry by busting out “Johnny B. Goode” at their gig in London, Ontario.

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool smashed into the 1958 rock staple with Berry’s vicious guitar riff (your arms will get tired thinking just how fast Armstrong must be playing). Of course, the vocals are little more rough than the rock icon’s, and sure, there might’ve been some moshing in the arena, but Green Day’s rendition did the original proud. Plus, they got a saxophone to belt out a wild solo near the end, and it might just melt your face.