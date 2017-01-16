Green Day’s ‘Troubled Times’ Video Is A Searing Anti-Trump Protest For MLK Jr. Day

01.16.17 1 hour ago

Green Day have made it very clear that they do not appreciate the president-elect of the United States. From their AMA protest performance that saw them chanting “No Trump! No KKK! No fascist U.S.A.,” to Billie Joe Armstrong simply stating, “I f***ing hate Donald Trump,” the last few months have been as politically-minded as ever for the trio that brought us American Idiot more than a decade ago.

To continue with the anti-Trump stance, as well as to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Green Day have released a new lyric video for Revolution Radio cut “Troubled Times.” Of the new video, Armstrong said in a press release “Today we celebrate love and compassion more than ever.” The video combines historical images of Martin Luther King, Jr. as well as various protests and other movements in the name of civil rights for all individuals, along with a stop-motion video of Donald Trump whose head appears to be on fire beneath a “Make America Great Again” hat. Throughout the clip, people are holding signs that promote equality: “Stop racism, islamophobia, and war,” “No border wall,” “Against racist hate.” There’s also a somewhat obscured image of an American flag with the fifty stars spinning and morphing into question marks, then into swastikas.

Check out the full video above, and make sure to look carefully for the hidden anti-Trump imagery.

