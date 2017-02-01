It’s been a little over a year since Grimes released her mermaid-art-pop tangle Art Angels and the album keeps right on giving. Claire Boucher seems to be all about the slow roll out with this one. So eight months after her video for “California” and three months after her Ac!D Reign Chronicles short film, she’s teasing a video for the Janelle Monáe-assisted stand-out “Venus Fly.”

Grimes announced the video on her Instagram, revealing that the new clip would be released exclusively on Tidal on February 2 and shared the following note:

“Sometimes it feels futile to be making art in this cruel and extreme political climate, but some of the brightest moments of the last few months for me and for a lot of you, I suspect, have come from seeing [Janelle Monáe’s] amazing and positive vision of the future, especially when we are being introduced to so many possible dystopian futures. Thanks to for giving so much time, energy and creativity to this project. As a director editor, creative director I also feel like is my strongest work, and I can’t wait to share w ya’ll.”

Grimes then shared a preview of the video, which you can watch below:

The electronic musician apparently received some blowback from fans about going the exclusive route. However, she defended the move by pointing out that Tidal helped fund the creation of the video in the first place.

re: people who r angry about the music vid being exclusive to Tidal -they are patrons of the arts! without tidal, there would be no video 🍓 — Grimes (@Grimezsz) February 1, 2017

Look for “Venus Fly” tomorrow and go listen to Art Angels below. Seriously, you owe it to yourself.