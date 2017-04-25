The Cool Story Behind The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Soundtrack

The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 2’ Soundtrack Is Coming Out In Doritos Bags

04.25.17 1 hour ago

Marvel

It’s pretty cool that the Guardians Of The Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 1 album stayed true to the film and was released on cassette, but ahead of the movie’s sequel, it’s been revealed that the next larger-than-life soundtrack will be available on an even more unusual format: Doritos bag.

The limited edition bags, chips and all, will be available on Amazon beginning May 5th, and they’ll feature a cassette-like player that you plug your headphones or aux cord into and hear the entire soundtrack, the tracklist of which was revealed a few days ago. The bag will also be rechargeable, in case you can’t get enough Fleetwood Mac and drain the battery.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was yet another way for us to take an amazing musical pop culture hit and elevate the experience,” Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing for PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America, told Billboard. “Can you imagine a better way to listen to this soundtrack than with a bag of Doritos? We couldn’t either.”

While it’s certainly a strange idea, if there’s any modern movie soundtrack worth getting adventurous with, it’s this one. As Billboard notes, when Guardians Of The Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 1 claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2014, it was the first soundtrack comprised entirely of previously released songs to do so.

Take a peek at what the bag looks like here, and come May 5th, claim one for yourself here.

Around The Web

TAGSGuardians of the Galaxy

First 100 Days

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 5 hours ago
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 4 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 5 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 1 week ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP