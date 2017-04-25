Marvel

It’s pretty cool that the Guardians Of The Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 1 album stayed true to the film and was released on cassette, but ahead of the movie’s sequel, it’s been revealed that the next larger-than-life soundtrack will be available on an even more unusual format: Doritos bag.

The limited edition bags, chips and all, will be available on Amazon beginning May 5th, and they’ll feature a cassette-like player that you plug your headphones or aux cord into and hear the entire soundtrack, the tracklist of which was revealed a few days ago. The bag will also be rechargeable, in case you can’t get enough Fleetwood Mac and drain the battery.

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was yet another way for us to take an amazing musical pop culture hit and elevate the experience,” Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing for PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay North America, told Billboard. “Can you imagine a better way to listen to this soundtrack than with a bag of Doritos? We couldn’t either.”

While it’s certainly a strange idea, if there’s any modern movie soundtrack worth getting adventurous with, it’s this one. As Billboard notes, when Guardians Of The Galaxy Awesome Mix Vol. 1 claimed the top spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart in 2014, it was the first soundtrack comprised entirely of previously released songs to do so.

Take a peek at what the bag looks like here, and come May 5th, claim one for yourself here.