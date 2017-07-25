Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Camila Cabello left Fifth Harmony late last year it kind of made sense, she was riding high of two Billboard hits, including a smash in “Bad Things” with Machine Gun Kelly. If she wanted to give a solo career a try, that was the perfect time and she had momentum to make the leap. What didn’t make sense was the group choosing to not replace her, and instead moving on as a quartet, despite the gigantic five in their name that suggests there are five members. So, instead of a name change, or a Destiny’s Child-like new addition, Fifth Harmony went along without Camila and things have been fine. But now, it seems they may be ready to add a fifth member and they may have chosen the most perfect person possible: Gucci Mane.

Yeah, Guwop is just kidding, as he and the group poked fun at the situation before they’re set to perform their collaboration “Down” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but we can all dream right? With the song inching closer to the Top 40, and the performance on Fallon is sure to help the effort. If “Down” does crack the Top 40 it’ll give Gucci his fifth (no pun intended) Top 40 hit since his return home from prison last year, joining massive singles with Rae Sremmurd, Selena Gomez, Migos and Chris Brown.