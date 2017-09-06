A Judge Has Ended Gucci Mane’s Probation A Full Two Years Early

Instagram

It’s been a little under a year and a half since Gucci Mane walked out of a Federal Penitentiary and regained his freedom. Needless to say, he’s made the most of the next chapter in his life, rolling out a steady stream of new music capable of rivaling anything he produced before his sentence was handed down, writing a new autobiography set to drop later this month, while also generally being a productive and cheerful member of society.

Yes ma'am

No ma'am

Excuse me

Thank you

Please

I appreciate it

Respect goes along way!

Manners are priceless 💰💰💰 — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) September 2, 2017

One person who took note of Guwop’s post-release success is Judge Steve C. Jones, who recently signed off on an order to end Gucci’s probation a full two years before it was set to expire. The Fader recently obtained a copy of the rapper’s unopposed motion for early termination of his supervised release that was granted by the Judge last month on August 23. He will officially become a totally free man on September 19.

Gucci was sentenced last year to three year’s worth of probation and was forced to pay a $5,000 fine related to a gun charge conviction. A parole deal was combining the time he served in prison after pleading guilty back in 2014 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Now a totally free man, Guwop can go about keeping his winning streak alive. He’s set to marry his longtime girlfriend Keyshia Ka’oir next month.