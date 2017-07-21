Getty Image

Earlier this week, veteran music journalist Mick Wall released his latest critically acclaimed biography Last Of The Giants: The True Story Of Guns N’ Roses on Lesser Gods. Using interviews he personally conducted with members of the band, as well as archival material, Wall has assembled the most detailed portrait yet of the band that rose from the grit and grim of the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles and brought the world to its sha-na-na-na-knees. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Guns’ magnum opus Appetite For Destruction, Uproxx is publishing an excerpt from Wall’s book that offers an inside account of how that genre-defining album came together. Read it below.

The first key move Alan Niven made as the new manager of Guns N’ Roses was finding them a producer who would get the best out of them in the studio: An engineer-turned-producer from Baltimore named Mike Clink. Clink took the band to Rumbo Recorders, an environment in which Zutaut hoped and prayed they could only do limited damage. It was located in Canoga Park, north-west of Hollywood in the Valley, and shared a parking lot with the Winnetka Animal Clinic.

“I put them in an apartment when we were making the record,” Clink recalled, “And they destroyed it. One night they locked themselves out, so they put a boulder through a window. They thought it would look like somebody had robbed the place. When they finally got kicked out, there wasn’t one thing left intact. It looked like somebody was remodeling and had knocked down the walls.” Or as Slash later told me: “We partied really hard, but when we were in the studio, we were pretty much together. There was no doping and all that stuff.”