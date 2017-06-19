Haim’s ‘Little Of Your Love’ Makes The Leap From Pop-Rock To Pure Pop

Contributing Writer
06.19.17

Even with a few singles out from Haim’s upcoming album Something To Tell You, it’s not obvious what direction the sister trio are heading in. Is the album more of the same Fleetwood-indebted rock that made them into indie darlings? Will it be nothing but heartfelt love (and anti-love) songs like “Night So Long” and “Right Now?” With the release of this new track — the Trainwreck-inspired “Little Of Your Love”– it seems like a through-line can finally be drawn. Haim are trying on a lot of different sounds, but they’re all bigger and poppier than anything they’ve done before.

“Love” sounds like a song that was written for a pop starlet, then stretched tight over the frame of a three-piece band. The verses feature solo vocals and yearning lyrics that could easily slot into any Top 40 playlist. But when the chorus ramps up into a three-part harmony it makes their latest single sound unique and uniquely them. It’s the perfect midway point between Haim’s former status as beloved blog band and indie vibes playlist fodder and their inevitable rise to becoming genuine, all-over pop stars. Give it a listen up top.

Something To Tell You is out on July 7 via Columbia.

Around The Web

TAGSHAIMSomething To Tell You

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 11 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP