🌺@halfwaif🌺 watch the throne, bitch A post shared by cait (@harmonicait) on Jun 24, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Last month in Calgary, Canada at Sled Island Festival I had the pleasure of seeing Brooklyn synthpop trio Half Waif live for the first time, and like many others, I was immediately won over as a diehard fan.

The woman behind the project, Nandi Rose Plunkett — who is also a member of another beloved emerging band, Pinegrove — is, as Stereogum reports, the daughter of an Indian refugee from Uganda, which gives her a personal connection to the new benefit compilation that she and her fellow Half Waif bandmates, Zack Levine and Adan Carlo, have contributed a new song to called “Carry,” which you can hear below.

“Carry” builds masterfully on Half Waif’s previous work — two full-lengths and this year’s form/a EP — melding glossy pop textures with much murkier, experimental electronic movements. Above it all floats Plunkett’s wispy but strong voice, sometimes tripled, doubled, or split into a million pieces to make a point or underline a sentiment. Half Waif is definitely future pop; the sound of a woman informed both by the tin and rattle of the radio, and the deeper exploration of her own inner life and the intimate sounds of the underground, independent music world. “Carry” marries these two halves, much like the rest of her work, excavating an old wound and erecting a tower to the bruised emotion, often in the same breath.