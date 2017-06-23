Getty Image

Halsey is a pop star on the make, as her excellent new album Hopeless Fountain Kingdom so clearly illustrates, and as such she’s been on a press junket, doing interviews and talking about her newfound place at the top of the music industry. After all, she was the first woman in 2017 to score a No. 1 album on the Billboard chart, and she’s currently touring the record, which will only boost her status even more.

In an interview with The Guardian, though, she shifted gears a bit to address two other artists — Quavo, who appears on her record, and Iggy Azalea, who she thinks is an idiot. A “f*cking moron” to be exact.

First, the Quavo thing. We’ve already been over Migos’ struggle to be open to the queer community, and whether or not they are actually homophobic, the group has struggled with that perception a lot this year.