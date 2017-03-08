im pleased to announce my upcoming album, this june, is titled: hopeless fountain kingdom. see you soon. ✨ pic.twitter.com/MsBA0ntyAk — h (@halsey) March 7, 2017

Halsey is returning this June. The “New Americana” singer announced on Twitter on March 7 that she has a new album on the way and that it will be called Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Since her debut album Badlands, Halsey has mostly bided her time by working on duets with other pop stars. She showed up on Justin Bieber’s Album of the Year also-ran Purpose and infiltrated everyone’s ears by handling some of the vocal duties onThe Chainsmokers’ inescapable single “Closer.”

Halsey began talking up her new album at the end of last month, telling fans that she’s ready to move on from her platinum debut.

I can't believe all the amazing people I've met and stories I've heard and tears I've shed. Badlands will always be my baby, my love. — h (@halsey) February 27, 2017

But there are big things coming. and I didn't hold anything back. — h (@halsey) February 27, 2017

“I can’t believe all the amazing people I’ve met and stories I’ve heard and tears I’ve shed,” she wrote. “Badlands will always be my baby, my love. But there are big things coming. And I didn’t hold anything back.

She shared some of those “big things” with 100 lucky fans in London, playing four songs from the new album for them.

I sent sneaky invites to 100 fans in London yesterday to hear 4 new songs off of my next record. We cried. pic.twitter.com/SRYtaWXyLV — h (@halsey) February 28, 2017

Beyond the songs those fans heard and the title, little else is known about Halsey’s project. Even the art she shared with the announcement is a bit of misdirection. She told a fan on Twitter that she’s going to make fans search for the album art when she’s ready to reveal it.