Halsey Is Following Up ‘Badlands’ With An Even Bigger Album This June

03.08.17 1 hour ago

Halsey is returning this June. The “New Americana” singer announced on Twitter on March 7 that she has a new album on the way and that it will be called Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Since her debut album Badlands, Halsey has mostly bided her time by working on duets with other pop stars. She showed up on Justin Bieber’s Album of the Year also-ran Purpose and infiltrated everyone’s ears by handling some of the vocal duties onThe Chainsmokers’ inescapable single “Closer.”

Halsey began talking up her new album at the end of last month, telling fans that she’s ready to move on from her platinum debut.

“I can’t believe all the amazing people I’ve met and stories I’ve heard and tears I’ve shed,” she wrote. “Badlands will always be my baby, my love. But there are big things coming. And I didn’t hold anything back.

She shared some of those “big things” with 100 lucky fans in London, playing four songs from the new album for them.

Beyond the songs those fans heard and the title, little else is known about Halsey’s project. Even the art she shared with the announcement is a bit of misdirection. She told a fan on Twitter that she’s going to make fans search for the album art when she’s ready to reveal it.

Around The Web

TAGShalseyHopeless Fountain Kingdom
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP