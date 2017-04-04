Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Halsey has been prepping her return sine the beginning of 2017 with the announcement of her second album, hopeless fountain kingdom, and today she’s returned with a dramatic new single and a video that she helped direct. “Now Or Never” traces the story of two star-crossed lovers in a dystopian world, buoyed by the slow-burning, electronic-R&B vibes that have become so synonymous with Halsey’s style.

Shot in Mexico City, the clip is dramatic and violent, filled with scenes that help explain the divide between two people who are from opposite sides of a conflict and have fallen in love.

“The video for ‘Now Or Never’ (my directorial debut!) is one part in the center of a long narrative that tells the story of two people in love despite the forces trying to keep them apart,” Halsey said of the song. “On its own the song is about two impatient young lovers, but in the context of the hopeless fountain kingdom universe, the stakes are much higher for these two star-crossed lovers.”

This clip isn’t the only aspect of her new album that Halsey has been front and center for, she also co-executive produced the entire record with Benny Blanco, Greg Kurstin, Lido and Ricky Reed. hopeless fountain kingdom will be out 6/2 via Astralwerks, pre-order it here and get “Now Or Never” as an instant download.