Hangout Music Festival

As is becoming a yearly tradition, Alabama’s Hangout Music Fest has once again provided next year’s first major music festival poster for us to gawk at. The event, established in 2010 and held yearly on the Gulf Shores’ oceanfront, will take place from May 18th-20th, with tickets for the whole weekend starting at $259.

Hangout is really emphasizing its genre-hopping sensibilities this year, with headliners pulling from the world of hip-hop (Kendrick Lamar), rock (The Killers), and dance (The Chainsmokers). Going down the lineup, though, reveals some of the artists that released the best music of 2017, including SZA, St. Vincent, Manchester Orchestra, ODESZA, and Alex Lahey. Other exciting acts of note include Anderson .Paak (possibly supporting unannounced new music, possibly still supporting Malibu), Halsey, Zedd, Logic, Portugal. The Man (riding particularly high from the biggest single of their career), Lil Pump, and Bleachers.

Notably absent from the lineup is Frank Ocean, who was booked last year only to cancel his appearance not long before the event. There was surely some hope from locals that Ocean might make good on the booking, but he’s nowhere to be seen.

Check out the full poster up top, and go to Hangout’s website for information on tickets and lodging.