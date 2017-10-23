Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hanson, the world-renowned ’90s boyband sensation were the latest guests invited to appear and play in the NPR offices for their esteemed Tiny Desk concert series, and before you even ask, no, they did not bust out their mega-smash hit song “MMMBop.” Much as that song would’ve fit in with the aesthetic of the performance, the group seems pretty intent on leaving their past far in the rear-view mirror and focusing on the future.

That meant the trio regaled the staff with a three-song set of newer cuts, namely “Thinking ‘Bout Somethin'” from their 2010 album Shout It Out as well as their brand new single “I Was Born.” They did go back in time a little bit, stretching to 2000 for the title track from This Time Around, but that was as far back as they desired to go. All three songs where injected with the group’s distinct, upbeat vibe, carried forward by gleeful vocal harmonies and charming handclaps.

Though to some, Hanson will forever be synonymous with the 1990s, the group remains a vital force. In fact, later this week on October 27, they plan on dropping a brand new Christmas album titled Finally It’s Christmas.

You can watch Hanson’s fun and infectious Tiny Desk performance in the video above.