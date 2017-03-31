Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Philadelphia is a city buzzing with talent. From Hop Along to Alex G, the City of Brotherly Love has birthed some of the most promising musical acts of the 2010s, and it’s time to make room for another.

Harmony Woods is the project of eighteen-year-old Sofia Verbilla, whose bell-like vocals anchor her debut LP Nothing Special, which was recorded by Modern Baseball’s Jake Ewald and features his bandmate Brendan Lukens on lead guitar. This is the first time we have heard from the duo since Modern Baseball announced a hiatus last month in the interest of the band’s collective mental health.