With all the hype leading up to Harry Styles’ solo debut, fans have been hanging on a thread to see what the One Direction member will deliver come April 7. But Styles is taking that one step further, hanging from a literal thread over the sea in Scotland.

Paparazzi caught the singer dangling from a helicopter, wearing an 18th century-inspired coat and a harness. Another helicopter hovers in front of him with a camera. Styles seemingly keeps calm despite to the prospect of dropping into the water hundreds of feet below him. The Sun has video from the shoot, which claims the treacherous feat is all in the name of “Sign of the Times,” Styles’ new single. They have another clip of Styles getting scooped up by a crane, this time over a grassy knoll. Photos are below:

Harry Styles isn't playing it safe with this new video… https://t.co/OBdCV1KNcl pic.twitter.com/qJzD3qxeJ1 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 4, 2017

Styles has been teasing fans about an upcoming project with white Instagram photos and a mysterious commercial during The Voice U.K. Last Friday, on the 30th anniversary of Prince’s Sign ‘o the Times album, he tweeted that something called “Sign of the Times” will be released on April 7. Presumably “Sign of the Times” is his debut solo material.

One Direction went their separate ways in December of 2015, and since then, the five members have taken on individual projects. Niall Horan became a spokesman for a golf management company and released his “This Town” single. Zayn Malik, of course, released Mind of Mine album in 2016 and is now duetting with Taylor Swift and PARTYNEXTDOOR. Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne have both become fathers. Styles had solo chatter going when he signed a recording contract with Columbia in June. He’s also expected to appear in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk when it arrives in theaters in July.